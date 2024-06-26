Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

