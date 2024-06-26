Jonathan Faber Sells 29,500 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00.

Jonathan Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$17.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.47.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

