1,848 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 94,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,209,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.