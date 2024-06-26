Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vishay Precision Group worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 447,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 94,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

