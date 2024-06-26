Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Netflix by 119.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $672.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.