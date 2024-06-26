Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000.

SMH stock opened at $261.77 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $212.28.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

