35,224 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBI. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $26,096,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 378,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBI opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.92. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

