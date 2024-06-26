13,092 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Victory Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Victory Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

