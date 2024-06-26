Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Balchem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $159.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

