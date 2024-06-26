Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHB opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $63.46.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

