Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $732,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.21. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.