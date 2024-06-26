Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tennant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNC

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.