Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.4 %

LILA stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.