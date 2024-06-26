Brendan J. Paddick Acquires 150,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 81,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

