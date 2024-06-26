Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,011 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,059,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,653,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,626,000. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 256,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,847,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $20.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

