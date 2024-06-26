Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,060.74

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,060.74 and last traded at $1,055.16, with a volume of 17291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,053.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $974.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $947.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

