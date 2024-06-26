1,414 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.