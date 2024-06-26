Michael Sentonas Sells 10,735 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $386.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.75, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.