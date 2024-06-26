Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX:IBX) Insider Brett Mitchell Acquires 199,664 Shares

Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX:IBX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Mitchell bought 199,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$14,775.14 ($9,850.09).

Brett Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imagion Biosystems alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Brett Mitchell bought 91,551 shares of Imagion Biosystems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,140.98 ($4,760.65).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brett Mitchell bought 88,569 shares of Imagion Biosystems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,971.21 ($5,314.14).

Imagion Biosystems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.44.

Imagion Biosystems Company Profile

Imagion Biosystems Limited provides medical imaging technologies using magnetic resonance. It has activities in nanotechnology; biotechnology; cancer diagnostics; and superparamagnetic relaxometry. The company develops MagSense, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of HER2 breast cancers; and PrecisionMRX, an iron oxide nanoparticle to detect cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imagion Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagion Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.