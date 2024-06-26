Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX:IBX) Insider Brett Mitchell Acquires 199,664 Shares

Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX:IBX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Mitchell bought 199,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$14,775.14 ($9,850.09).
Brett Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Brett Mitchell bought 91,551 shares of Imagion Biosystems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,140.98 ($4,760.65).
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Brett Mitchell bought 88,569 shares of Imagion Biosystems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,971.21 ($5,314.14).
Imagion Biosystems Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.44.
Imagion Biosystems Company Profile
Imagion Biosystems Limited provides medical imaging technologies using magnetic resonance. It has activities in nanotechnology; biotechnology; cancer diagnostics; and superparamagnetic relaxometry. The company develops MagSense, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of HER2 breast cancers; and PrecisionMRX, an iron oxide nanoparticle to detect cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Imagion Biosystems
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What are earnings reports?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Imagion Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagion Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.