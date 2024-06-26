The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $338.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

