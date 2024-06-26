CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 8,077 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,157,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $386.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

