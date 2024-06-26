Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) CAO Elena Verbinskaya Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Verbinskaya bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $12,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Verbinskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Elena Verbinskaya bought 150 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.40 per share, with a total value of $9,510.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Elena Verbinskaya purchased 250 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,580.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Elena Verbinskaya bought 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on HHH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $3,180,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.