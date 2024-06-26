Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,567,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.09.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $307.23 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.