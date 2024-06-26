Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,667 shares in the company, valued at $202,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 990,591 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

