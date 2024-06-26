WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 15,302 Shares of Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,586.56 ($13,057.71).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

WAM Leaders Stock Performance

WAM Leaders Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 19th. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About WAM Leaders

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

