M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Sells 700 Shares

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $22,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPTI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth $165,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M-tron Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.