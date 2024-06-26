Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells $32,885.28 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,506.50.

BVS stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Bioventus last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

