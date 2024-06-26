Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) Insider Robert Peach Buys 827,268 Shares

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Peach purchased 827,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,499.74 ($30,333.16).

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis in Australia. The company's product pipeline includes AMP945, an inhibitor of FAK, for pancreatic cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as other solid tumors and fibrotic diseases indications, that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and AMP886 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and certain solid tumors.It has a collaboration agreement with the Garvan Institute of Media Research in Sydney.

