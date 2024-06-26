Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 5,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.5 %

CMG stock opened at C$12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.55.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.28.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

