Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Caroline J. Tsay Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $299.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.89.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $20,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after buying an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,133,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.