Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $5,048,913.10 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

DE stock opened at $369.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.75 and a 200-day moving average of $387.08.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

View Our Latest Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.