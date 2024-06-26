Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Adrian Wong Sells 530 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$161.04 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$198.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$188.82.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

