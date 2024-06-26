Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00.

John Merfyn Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE AEM opened at C$88.60 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of C$44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

