Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 65 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $15,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average of $276.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

