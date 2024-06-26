Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Position Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $810.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.