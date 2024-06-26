Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.