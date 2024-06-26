Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,864,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,367,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 154,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,495.74 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $301.08 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,431.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,110.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,856 shares of company stock worth $59,250,731 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

