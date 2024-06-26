Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.