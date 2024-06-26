Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $3,807,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

