Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $502.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.07. The stock has a market cap of $455.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

