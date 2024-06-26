Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

