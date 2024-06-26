Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266,760 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

