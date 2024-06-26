Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $737,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.4 %

ADM stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

