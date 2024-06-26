Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 109 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $10,142,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

