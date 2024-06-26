Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,504 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in JD.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in JD.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

