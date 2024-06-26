Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 28,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.