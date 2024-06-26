Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $323.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

