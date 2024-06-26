Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,814,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,030,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock opened at $975.32 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $938.62 and a 200-day moving average of $856.46.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

