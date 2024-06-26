Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 15,491 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

