Cooper Financial Group Has $17.52 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.